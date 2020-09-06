Serious injuries reported in rollover crash Sunday afternoon in South Lubbock

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatch to a two-vehicle crash and rollover in South Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the area of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com serious injuries were reported and at least one person was ejected from a vehicle.

Southbound traffic was being block and diverted off Quaker Avenue near the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

