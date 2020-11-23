Serious injuries reported in Southwest Lubbock crash Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock Monday morning.
The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. at 100th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck crashed into a tree near the southeast corner of the intersection.
The driver was transported to University Medical Center.
