Serious injuries reported in Southwest Lubbock crash Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. at 100th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck crashed into a tree near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center.

