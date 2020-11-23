Serious injuries reported in Southwest Lubbock crash Monday morning

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:10 a.m. at 100th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a pickup truck crashed into a tree near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center.

Call to 100th and Milwaukee at 10:11 a.m.

Silver Toyota Tacoma crashed into a tree in the southeast part of the intersection.

Code A injury taken to University Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar