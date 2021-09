LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash at South Loop 289 and University Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

LPD said one person was seriously injured in the crash, which happened on the eastbound access road of South Loop 289.

A photojournalist was heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.