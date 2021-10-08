Serious injuries, stabbing Friday night in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded for the call of a stabbing just after 8:00 p.m. in the 300 block of 50th Street. The location is a Family Dollar store.

Police were called by a woman who said a client of hers had been stabbed.

Police confirmed a woman was found with a stab wound, and the injuries were considered to be serious. Crime scene officers were called to document evidence at the scene. EMS took the woman to Covenant Medical Center.

CORRECTION: A woman was stabbed.