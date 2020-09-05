Service at Lubbock’s Monument of Courage to honor for TTU graduate killed in Afghanistan in 2009

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage:

The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will remember and honor this Marine who was killed in Afghanistan by the Iranian border on Sept. 5, 2009.

Captain Joshua Meadows was an Eagle Scout and a Texas Tech grad with a degree in business. He was married and his wife was expecting their first child in a few weeks, if that long, when he was killed.

We will be honoring him at 7:30 pm on this Saturday at the Monument of Courage. We will tell his story so that he will live on. We will honor him with Taps at the end and we will remember his Gold Star family left behind. It will be a simple and meaningful service as we honor this Texas Patriot and a Purple Heart Recipient.

DATE: SEPT. 5TH

TIME: 7:30 PM

LOCATION: MONUMENT OF COURAGE AT 84TH AND NASHVILLE.

(News release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage)