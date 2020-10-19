Services announced for Rory Thomas, Executive Director of Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas — Services for Rory Thomas were announced Sunday by her family.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, at Lakeridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A service will be Wednesday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Christian Church, 7002 Canton Avenue. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven.

Thomas died after contracting COVID-19. She was the Executive Director of Lubbock Impact. And she was known especially as a woman of faith.

“Our Dear Friend Rory has gone to be with Jesus,” lubbockimpact.com said. “Rory loved her family, friends, Lubbock Impact and her Savior with everything she had.”

The mission of Lubbock Impact is “ministering to people in the areas of food, clothing, healthcare and spiritual growth.”