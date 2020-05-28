Seven people from Sudan hurt in boating accident

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Seven people were injured during a boating accident at Lake Brownwood early Thursday morning.

Lake Patrol Chief Troy Henderson said the boat hit a rock jetty on the lake around 12:11 a.m.

All seven passengers were from Sudan (Lamb County) according to Chief Henderson. They were under the age of 20 except for one 32-year-old.

Three passengers were flown from the scene of the accident to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, and the others were taken to Abilene and Brownwood. Once they arrived at local hospitals, two more victims were flown to JPS.

The current conditions of the injured were unknown early Thursday afternoon, but Chief Henderson said some injuries were serious and others more minor.

Each victim was conscious when first responders arrived.

Investigators continued working on Thursday to determine who was driving the boat, and if criminal charges could be issued.

(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this report.)