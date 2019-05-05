Seventh Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas South Plains Honor Flight:

The Seventh Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company will be held Saturday, May 11th at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will fly 100 U.S. military veterans from World War II, Korea and Viet Nam to Washington D.C. this fall for them to see the memorials built in their honor.

The tournament will be a four-man scramble format with shotgun starts at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Entry fee is $500 per team and includes breakfast burritos, lunch and dinner.

Range balls and a bag of donated gifts will be available to all players as well as coupons for free golf merchandise.

Hole sponsorships are available for $700, which includes a 4-man team entry.

As part of the event, a $10,000 prize will be paid for all holes-in-one on the par 3 sixth hole. Any holes-in-one on the other par 3 holes will be awarded great prizes also. There will be prizes for 1st. 2nd, and 3rd place teams in both flights.

In addition, golfers and others in attendance will be able to buy raffle tickets for great prizes including a weekend getaway to Dallas for a round of golf at the Cowboy Club and 4 tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game.

All proceeds from the tournament will help defray costs for this year’s eighth annual all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. for 100 area military veterans. Honor Flight volunteers work year round to raise over $220,000 needed to make this trip.

For more information about the tournament, contact Robert Baker at 806-577-3030 or by e-mail at robert.j.baker@ttu.edu. You can register online at the web site: texassouthplainshonorflight.org. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, May 9th.

