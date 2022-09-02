LUBBOCK, Texas — Police arrested a number of people on charges related to prostitution, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed on Friday. The arrests were, according to online jail records, conducted in the 5100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

One person, Jacob Rodriguez, 33, was charged with “trafficking person conduct/sexual.” He was arrested by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to jail records, in the 4900 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. DPS confirmed his arrest is related to the other arrests in a joint operation with Lubbock Police.

EverythingLubbock.com also reached out to LPD to request a comment or further information.

In response, police said, “The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, four arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, and one for Human Trafficking. Additional arrest were made for warrants, Delivery of Dangerous Drug, and Forgery.”

LPD also said, “Five females were contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking.”

The following are the names and charges provided by LPD in alphabetic order of last name:

Austin Ayers, 38, Solicitation Prostitution, Manufacture or Delivery of Substance, Forgery

Jason Caldwell, 43, Solicitation Prostitution

Deric Calhoun, 42, Solicitation Prostitution, Manufacture or Delivery of Substance

Wallace Curry, 58, Solicitation Prostitution

Daulton Dugger, 28, Solicitation Prostitution

Ronald Floyd, 76, Solicitation Prostitution

Jerry Gonzales, 54, Solicitation Prostitution

Geoffrey Hyatt, 22, Solicitation Prostitution

Kyle Kirkpatrick, 39, Solicitation Prostitution

Sriharsha Marka, 25, Solicitation Prostitution

Miguel Olivarez, 32, Solicitation Prostitution

Brian Ouellette, 39, Solicitation Prostitution

Jacob Rodriguez, 33, Human Trafficking

Alina Gail Sanchez, 23, Prostitution

Noel Silvas, 35, Solicitation Prostitution

Donna Smith, 46, Prostitution

Brandi Williams, 38, Prostitution (listed as Brandi Rodgers in jail roster)

Russell Williams, 73, Solicitation Prostitution

