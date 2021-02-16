Several COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed or Operating With Limited Hours Wednesday

Sri Lankan municipal health workers take a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock announced limited hours on Wednesday for one COVID-19 testing site while several other sites would be closed due to ongoing cold and severe winter weather.

The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 testing sites at Combest Community Health & Wellness Center, Rodgers Park Gym, and Texas Tech University will be closed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

The COVID-19 testing site at Lubbock Christian University will operate from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more local COVID-19 testing site information visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/covid-19-testing-location