LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to several reported grass fires on the north side of the city early Saturday evening.

The fires were reported in the area of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Loop 289.

Emergency radio traffic reported at least one of the fires was located near the Breedlove Foods Inc. facility.

Firefighters were working to contain and put out the fires.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates from LFR.