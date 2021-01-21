Several homes evacuated after gas leak Thursday morning, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several homes were evacuated as a result of a gas leak in a house in the area of 46th Street and Bangor Avenue, according to scanner traffic.

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon with Lubbock Fire Rescue said LFR had been dispatched to the 5400 block of 47th Street around 11:46 a.m. for reports of a gas leak.

Grandon said LFR crews found high readings of natural gas inside the home, and as a precaution, evacuated several homes.

The electric utility was disconnected from the structure to prevent appliances from activating, and LFR crews were able to ventilate the structure with no issue, LFR said.

The gas utility was shut off by Atmos and the leak stopped, LFR said.

