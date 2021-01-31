Several homes evacuated Sunday morning due to cut gas line in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several homes were evacuated after a gas line was cut Sunday morning in a Southwest Lubbock neighborhood.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of 100th Street.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue emergency radio traffic, at least four homes had been evacuated in the neighborhood as a precaution.

Atmos Energy crews were working to repair the cut line.

There were reports the line may have been cut by a City of Lubbock Utilities crew.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.