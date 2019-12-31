Several homes evacuated Tuesday morning due to cut gas line

LUBBOCK, Texas – A cut gas line led to the evacuation of several homes in Central Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 9:15 a.m. in the 4400 block 56th Street.

Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com a one inch gas line was cut below a shut off valve in an alleyway.

Several homes to the east of the leak were evacuated as a precaution.

Atmos Energy crews responded to the scene and were able to seal the leak a short time later.

The evacuated residents were then allowed back into their homes.

LFR said their crews left the scene around 9:50 a.m.