LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.
Here is a list of the people indicted and their charges:
- Adam DeLeon — Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Individual with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Joey Ellison — Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Julio Gutierrez — Murder
- Lenton Levine — Threatening Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Sylvia Raybuck — Arson
- Noah Rivera — Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Individual with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Steven Rodriguez – Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact (2 counts)
- Chelsea Rowe — Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Cody Sandahl – Possession of Child Pornography (11 counts)
- Ynez Spencer – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family Member or Household
- Jasmine Taylor – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (4 counts)