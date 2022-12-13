LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Here is a list of the people indicted and their charges:

  • Joey Richard Ellison (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Julio Gutierrez (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Sylvia Raybuck (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Steven Rodriguez (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Cody Sandahl (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Booking photo of Ynez Spencer courtesy of Lubbock County Detention Center
    Ynez Spencer (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Jasmine Taylor (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)