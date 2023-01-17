LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.
Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:
- Jonathan Granado – Continuous Violence Against the Family
- (Date of Offense: 12/21/22)
- Samuel Hernandez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family Member or Household
- (Date of Offense: 11/26/22)
- Shamiric Inman – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation
- (Date of Offense: 1/2/23)
- Isaac Montez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 12/24/22)
- William Smith – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation, Assault on a Family Member of Household
- (Date of Offense: 12/23/22)