LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:

  • Jonathan Granado (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Samuel Hernandez (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Shamiric Inman (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Isaac Montez (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)
  • Jonathan Granado – Continuous Violence Against the Family
    • (Date of Offense: 12/21/22)
  • Samuel Hernandez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Against a Date, Family Member or Household
    • (Date of Offense: 11/26/22)
  • Shamiric Inman – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation
    • (Date of Offense: 1/2/23)
  • Isaac Montez – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
    • (Date of Offense: 12/24/22)
  • William Smith – Assault on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation, Assault on a Family Member of Household
    • (Date of Offense: 12/23/22)