LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:

  • Stephanie Fair – Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle
  • Gustavo Garcia – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
    • (Date of Offense: 1/2/23)
  • Ricky Hill – Assault With Intent/Recklessness on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation Previous Convicted If At Trial
    • (Date of Offense: 3/25/22)
  • Taylor Inguanza – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
    • (Date of Offense: 5/7/22)
  • Burl Johnson – Arson of a Habitation or Place of Worship; Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Severe Bodily Injury
  • Eric Nava – Tempering With or Fabricating Evidence with Intent to Impair; Assault – Domestic Violence; Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance; Possession of Marijuana Less Than 2 Ounces
    • (Date of Offense: 3/26/22)
  • Tyler Parker – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
  • Jonathan Perez — Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial
    • (Date of Offense: 05/14/22)
  • Jose Rodriquez — Continuous Violence Against the Family
    • (Date of Offense: 12/31/22)
  • Justin Washington – Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial
    • (Date of Offense: 01/09/23)