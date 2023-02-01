LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, several people were indicted in various cases by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.
Here is a list of some of the people indicted and their charges:
- Stephanie Fair – Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle
- (Date of Offense: 10/14/2022)
- Related Content: Driver charged in deadly crash was ‘very unsteady on her feet,’ warrant says
- Gustavo Garcia – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 1/2/23)
- Ricky Hill – Assault With Intent/Recklessness on a Family Member or Household Impeding Breath/Circulation Previous Convicted If At Trial
- (Date of Offense: 3/25/22)
- Taylor Inguanza – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- (Date of Offense: 5/7/22)
- Burl Johnson – Arson of a Habitation or Place of Worship; Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals: Kill/Poison/Severe Bodily Injury
- (Date of Offense: 10/11/2022)
- Related Content: Lubbock man arrested, accused of setting fire to trailer, killing a dog, report says
- Eric Nava – Tempering With or Fabricating Evidence with Intent to Impair; Assault – Domestic Violence; Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance; Possession of Marijuana Less Than 2 Ounces
- (Date of Offense: 3/26/22)
- Tyler Parker – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
- (Date of Offense: 5/18/2022)
- Related Content: Man arrested for firing shots at a car that held an infant
- Jonathan Perez — Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial
- (Date of Offense: 05/14/22)
- Jose Rodriquez — Continuous Violence Against the Family
- (Date of Offense: 12/31/22)
- Justin Washington – Assault on a Family Member or Household Previous Convicted If At Trial
- (Date of Offense: 01/09/23)