Several injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash at 58th and University

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Photo credit: Larry Rodriguez

LUBBOCK, Texas – Several people were reportedly injured following a multi-vehicle crash at 58th Street and University Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The Lubbock Police Department said all the injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist said several ambulances did responded to the crash scene.

Southbound traffic was down to one lane on University Avenue for a time.

(Nexstar Media Group/KLBK, KAMC, EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

