LUBBOCK, Texas — Four people were injured after a wreck at 19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said a call for a two-vehicle crash came in at 3:37 a.m.

One person was seriously hurt and one had moderate injuries, according to LPD. Authorities said two other people had minor injuries.

Police said the Major Crash Unit was investigating and more information would be released as it became available.

