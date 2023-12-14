LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced in a press release several lanes in Lubbock will be closed through the holiday season.

The City of Lubbock said due to major infrastructure work, Avenue O has been closed between 9th Street and Main Street to all North/South traffic.

Beginning on Monday morning, the entire intersection of 10th Street and Avenue O will be closed to all East/West traffic as well, according to the City of Lubbock.

During this time, citizens are asked to plan ahead and find alternate routes to and from downtown destinations.