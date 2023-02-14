LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains couples tied the knot on Valentine’s Day over at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Judge Frank Gutierrez, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, said Valentine’s Day is a very popular day for people to make their love official.

“It seems to be we’ve had ongoing request for the vows to be repeated on this day. And of course, it’s significant because it is Valentine’s Day and the whole world is celebrating,” Judge Gutierrez, said.

Judge Gutierrez married more than 7 couples on Tuesday.

One of the couples he married said they decided to get married on Valentines because it’s a day they will never forget.

Last year when we were deciding on the date, she wanted Valentine’s Day because it’s.

It’s the one day where the world has a little bit more extra love,” said Bailey Wirth and Jacob Silveira, who got married on Valentine’s Day.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!