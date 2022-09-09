LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a hit-and-run Wednesday evening that left a victim, Sammy Perez, with serious injuries, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Upon an officer’s arrival at the scene, Perez was being loaded into an ambulance to be transported to University Medical Center.

Perez had been walking eastbound, with the flow of traffic, in the far right lane of the road. He was pulling along luggage and using his phone to send a friend his GPS location to be picked up.

The shoulder of road Perez was walking on had limited space and he told police he did not hear a car coming. Perez was then hit and hurled into the ditch.

The suspect failed to render aid and fled the scene after hitting Perez.

Perez had “minor abrasions and cuts” on the lower left side of his torso, the back of his upper left shoulder and the back of his left arm, according to the police report.

The police report said a person driving eastbound in the 7800 block of 4th Street saw Perez on the side of the road and stopped to help.

Perez told them he had been hit by a vehicle but could only remember that it was white.

Several other citizens also stopped, according to the report, to help Perez move damaged items from luggage he had been pulling behind him while walking.

At the time of the report, the suspect was unidentified and unlocated.