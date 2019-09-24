Several roads to be closed Wednesday for crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced several roads will be closed Wednesday September 25 for the Major Crash Investigation Unit to conduct followup investigations.

Each scene should only be closed for approximately 2 hours, according to LPD.

Read below for the full release by LPD, including the list of closures:

On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting follow up investigations at the following locations:

Road closures will begin at 9 a.m. at 19th Street and Interstate 27. The 19th Street exit for the northbound lanes will be closed. The northbound access road will be diverting traffic east onto 23rd Street. The westbound lanes of 19th Street will be diverted to the northbound access road of the Interstate. The eastbound lanes will be closed.

Next, the unit will move to North Loop 289 and North Martin Luther King Blvd. Northbound traffic will be diverted eastbound onto the access road of Loop 289. Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the westbound access road of Loop 289.

Each scene should only last approximately 2 hours each. TXDOT will be assisting with traffic direction and lane closures.