Weather Update: Several rounds of severe weather expected Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas - Monday will be an active severe weather day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains as several rounds of thunderstorms are expected.

The first round of thunderstorms will affect the area early Monday morning. The main concern with these storms will be large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the South Plains outlined in a "slight" and "marginal" risk for severe weather early Monday morning.

A more significant threat of severe weather will then develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

The SPC has a "moderate" risk for severe weather outlined for most of the Rolling Plains, in addition to an "enhanced" risk.

The eastern and central South Plains, including the Lubbock metro area, is also outlined in the "enhanced" risk area.

The western South Plains is outlined in a "slight" and "marginal" risk.

Our second round of thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon along the dryline and progress eastward and northeastward.

The third round of thunderstorms will develop later into the evening and linger into the overnight hours. There storms will also move off the east and northeast.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with the thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Large hail up to 3.00" in diameter (baseball size), damaging wind gusts to 80 mph (or higher) and the threat of several tornadoes will be possible. There is also the threat for flash flooding with slower moving storms that produce heavy rainfall.

Numerous to widespread severe thunderstorms are expected along and east of the I-27/U.S. 87 corridor, especially off the Caprock.

The severe weather threat should be more isolated across the western counties.

Below is an explanation of severe weather risks issued by the SPC and the threats associated with each category.

