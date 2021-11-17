Several VFD’s called to NW Lubbock Co. for wildfire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area volunteer firefighters were called out to a grass fire which threatened nearby homes and structures Wednesday morning. The fire was along County Road 1000 near Highway 84 (northwest of Shallowater).

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Forest Service has been contacted for a request to provide a water tanker.

West Carlisle, Shallowater, New Deal, Wolfforth, Buffalo Springs Lake and Woodrow were among the fire departments called to the scene. Lubbock County road crews came out to help with creating fire breaks.

The fire was mostly put out before 12:30 with work continuing on some hot spots at that time. Officials said no injuries were reported and no structures were burned.

NOTE: The list of fire departments was updated.