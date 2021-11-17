Several VFD’s called to NW Lubbock Co. for wildfire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire generic flames public domain 720

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area volunteer firefighters were called out to a grass fire which threatened nearby homes and structures Wednesday morning. The fire was along County Road 1000 near Highway 84 (northwest of Shallowater).

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Forest Service has been contacted for a request to provide a water tanker.

West Carlisle, Shallowater, New Deal, Wolfforth, Buffalo Springs Lake and Woodrow were among the fire departments called to the scene. Lubbock County road crews came out to help with creating fire breaks.

The fire was mostly put out before 12:30 with work continuing on some hot spots at that time. Officials said no injuries were reported and no structures were burned.

NOTE: The list of fire departments was updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar