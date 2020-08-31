Severe drought could cause losses for farmers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is currently in the middle of a severe drought, with some parts of the city seeing less than 10 inches of rain in the last six months.

“The drought situation that we are in is one that we haven’t seen in quite some time,” said Wes Utley, County Extension Agent in Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to Texas A&M’s AG Extension, some counties in the area could even lose 85% of their cotton crops.

For cotton farmers like Steven Brosch, it’s been tough since the start of the dry season.

“It just got drier and drier and drier and here we are,” said Brosch. “I doubt we’ll harvest any dry land and if we do it’ll be very little.”

And while irrigation can help, nothing beats rain to help cotton grow.

“Irrigation is only supplemental and without Mother Nature it’s impossible to grow the crop. We need moisture. Rainfall is our first limiting factor to production,” said Utley.

This means that farmers like Brosch could lose most of their crops even after lots of hard work.

“It’s like a punch to the gut, really. You work 14, 15, 16-hour days just trying to keep it going, and when it’s all said and done if you don’t get the rain and Mother Nature doesn’t help you some, you did it all for nothing,” said Brosch.

Brosch said that even if it rains soon it might not be enough to salvage his crops, but he is hoping for better luck next year.

“It’s kind of just bad all around. We just need to move on,” said Brosch.