Local News

Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 23, 2019

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:56 PM CDT

Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 23, 2019

Summary:

Lubbock and surrounding areas are under a flood watch until Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.  Storms on Thursday afternoon and evening could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, large hail, frequent lightning, and tornados.  Lubbock, Plainview and other South Plains cities were under an enhanced risk of severe weather for Thursday.

Lubbock is under a tornado watch until 10:00 pm Thursday. 

Live Coverage:

Closings, Cancellations or Delays: 

  • None yet

Useful Links: 

Storm Highlights:

  • 11:54 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Floydada TX, Seth Ward TX until 12:30 AM CDT
  • 11:14 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Whiteface TX, Lehman TX until 12:00 AM CDT
  • 11:04 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Lockney TX, South Plains TX until 11:45 PM CDT
  • 10:31 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Morton TX, Anton TX until 11:15 PM CDT
  • 10:23 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Petersburg TX, New Deal TX until 11:30 PM CDT
  • 9:36 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Lockney TX, Petersburg TX until 10:30 PM CDT 
  • 9:25 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX until 10:30 PM CDT
  • 9:05 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Petersburg TX, Underwood TX, Cone TX until 10:00 PM CDT
  • 9:05 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Levelland TX, Anton TX, Whiteface TX until 11:00 PM CDT
  • 8:50 PM: Viewer reports golf ball size hail in Levelland
  • 8:45 PM: Hail on 179 south of Shallowater so thick it looks like snow on the roadway (location corrected) 
  • 8:43 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX until 9:45 PM CDT
  • 8:28 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Littlefield TX, Sundown TX until 9:30 PM CDT
  • 8:27 PM: Broadway blocked near the Interstate (likely for flooding) 
  • 8:15 PM: Flooding seen along S. Loop access road near Walmart (car stalled in water up to the top of its bumper)
  • 8:05 PM: Unconfirmed report of a lightning bolt hitting a building, 6000 block of N. Guava
  • 8:02 PM: A foot or more of water reported on SW Lubbock roads including Quaker Ave  between 82nd and 98th. 
  • 7:45 PM: Rotating wall cloud spotted over 98th and University 
  • 7:42 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, New Deal TX until 8:45 PM CDT 
  • 7:38 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Morton TX, Whiteface TX until 8:30 PM CDT
  • 7:37 PM Flash flood warning issued for Lubbock & Hockley counties 
  • 7:32 PM: Viewer reports bigger-than golf ball size hail, 1585 and Milwaukee 
  • 730 PM: NWS says "employee reporting a very low hanging wall cloud near New Home. The wall cloud is being obscured by dust."
  • 7:28 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 8:15 PM CDT 
  • 7:11 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 7:45 PM CDT
  • 7:03 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Morton TX, Whiteface TX until 7:45 PM CDT
  • 6:55 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Meadow TX, Ropesville TX until 7:30 PM CDT
  • 6:39 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX until 7:15 PM CDT
  • 6:34 PM: Viewer reports quarter-size hail on Hwy 114 and Upland 
  • 6:20 PM: Golf ball size hail reported west of Brownfield
  • 6:17 PM: Areal Flood Advisory from 5/23/2019 6:16 PM to 8:15 PM CDT for Hockley County, TX, Lubbock County, TX. 
  • 6:14 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brownfield TX, Meadow TX, Gomez TX until 7:00 PM CDT 
  • 6:04 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Smyer TX, Ropesville TX until 6:45 PM CDT
  • 540 PM: The NWS said, "A brief anti-cyclonic tornado was spotted near Brownfield. This storm is moving NE towards Lubbock.  With hail, strong winds gusts and possible tornadoes all possible." 
  • 5:34 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wellman TX until 6:00 PM CDT 
  • 5:29 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brownfield TX, Meadow TX, Ropesville TX until 6:15 PM CDT 
  • 5:12 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Castro, Hale, Lamb and Swisher County in TX until 6:15pm CDT.
  • 5:05 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver City TX until 5:45 PM CDT 
  • 4:45 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Terry County, TX until 5:30 PM CDT 
  • 4:30 PM: NWS says quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds possible in NW Gaines Co..
  • 4:11 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Gaines County, TX until 4:30 PM CDT 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected