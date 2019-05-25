Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Storm clouds southeast of Lubbock, May 24, 2019

Lubbock and other communities of the South Plains were in an enhanced risk Friday afternoon and evening for severe storms. Heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes were possible.

Storm Highlights:

10:00 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Abernathy TX, Hale Center TX until 11:00 PM CDT

9:53 PM: 1.97 inches of rain in Lubbock during the previous nine hours

of rain in Lubbock during the previous nine hours 9:13 PM: Lubbock Co. informs the media of certain road closures CR 6100: CR 1700 to US 84 CR 1700: CR 6100 to US 84 Intersection of CR 1500 and CR 6100 CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300 Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to Erskine St Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road CR 6000 just east of University to Interstate

8:45 PM: City says, " North Milwaukee will only be open to residential traffic only "

North Milwaukee will only be open to residential traffic only 8:43 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX, Spade TX until 9:45 PM CDT

7:57 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, Petersburg TX until 8:45 PM CDT

7:51 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Littlefield TX, Anton TX until 8:45 PM CDT

7:05 PM: NWS says reports of flooding along FM 179 and 19th St. Also possible flooding on Milwaukee & Erskine.

6:12 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX, New Deal TX until 7:15 PM CDT

5:50 PM: Image from the Ralls Skycam shows flooding in downtown Ralls.

5:29 PM: Flash Flood Warning extended until 730 pm for eastern Lubbock and most of Crosby County.

5:15 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX until 6:15 PM CDT

4:49 PM: NWS says Golfball size hail reported at 448 pm by Emergency Management in Wolfforth

4:46 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, Hale Center TX until 5:15 PM CDT

4:31 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 5:30 PM CDT

4:16 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Idalou TX, Ralls TX until 5:15 PM CDT

3:57 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX, Lorenzo TX until 6:00 PM CDT

3:46 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Russellville TX until 4:30 PM CDT

3:34 PM: Emergency crews called to FM 1729 and East CR 6700 for the report of a motorist trapped. No report of injuries. Car stalled in water in an intersection.

3:32 PM: On Twitter NWS says, " Brief funnel reported by storm spotter near Southland at 329 pm "

Brief funnel reported by storm spotter near Southland at 329 pm 3:14 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Idalou TX, Ralls TX until 4:15 PM CDT

2:48 PM: City of Lubbock says, " The following intersections have all flashing red signals and should be treated as a four-way stop: 13 & Ave E, Broadway & Ave A, Parkway & MLK, 24th & MLK. Technicians have been dispatched. "

The following intersections have all flashing red signals and should be treated as a four-way stop: 13 & Ave E, Broadway & Ave A, Parkway & MLK, 24th & MLK. Technicians have been dispatched. 2:46 PM: Reports of cars stalled at 50th and Chicago -- also 127th and Indiana Ave.

2:45 PM: NWS says, " Storm north of Ralls has shown rotation and will likely be produce large hail and very heavy rainfall. Moving NNE at 25 mph . "

Storm north of Ralls has shown rotation and will likely be produce large hail and very heavy rainfall. Moving NNE at . 2:43 PM: LP&L website reports 42 homes or businesses without power.

2:42 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, South Plains TX, Dougherty TX until 3:45 PM CDT

2:30 PM: Quarter size hail reported at 8th and Milwaukee, NWS said

2:19 PM: NWS says, " One inch hail and torrential rainfall at Science Spectrum at 217 pm. "

One inch hail and torrential rainfall at Science Spectrum at 217 pm. 1:48 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Idalou TX until 3:45 PM CDT

1:39 PM: NWS says on Twittter, " Pea to marble-sized hail was reported at 135th st and Milwaukee "

Pea to marble-sized hail was reported at 135th st and Milwaukee 1:33 PM: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas (including Lubbock) until 9 PM CDT

1:11 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX until 2:15 PM CDT

STORM CHASER VIDEO: Ralls is another area experiencing some pretty severe flooding. Stay safe on the roads. #txwx #lubtx pic.twitter.com/TmkCRmGS00 — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 25, 2019

Extreme flooding in Ralls! Almost 3 inches of rain has fallen. Turn around, don't drown! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/y32IxsBqUF — Lexi Birmingham (@LexiBirmWX) May 24, 2019

Look at all the street flooding ongoing in the city of Ralls! This SkyCam is part of @rrobertswxlab SkyCam network and is located on top of Ralls City Hall. @ABC7Amarillo @StormSearch7 @NWSLubbock #phwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/S6fsLcsyjx — Steve Kersh (@SteveKersh7) May 24, 2019

VIDEO: A reporter in the field sent us this video from Mackenzie Park as heavy flooding continues to impact the Lubbock area. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/2zVWUyp11m — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 24, 2019

FLOODING: Viewer picture from Slaton Highway. Water is getting deep in some areas. Be careful before you drive into water. (Photo by: Mike W.) #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/fBlJwz3qZs — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 24, 2019

Emergency crews were called, 3:34 pm, for a high water rescue situation at FM 1729 and East CR 6700. A photojournalist said there were no injuries. A woman was sitting on the hood of the car waiting for help. #txwx #lubbock pic.twitter.com/wuX57IijMw — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 24, 2019

A mix of dime size and quarter size hail just a few minutes ago that fell here at the KLBK studios #txwx @KLBKNews @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/Wwkmpc9dvX — Kellianne Klass (@KellianneWX) May 24, 2019