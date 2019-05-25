Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 24, 2019
Summary:
Lubbock and other communities of the South Plains were in an enhanced risk Friday afternoon and evening for severe storms. Heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes were possible.
Related Story: Lubbock has enhanced risk of storms Friday afternoon and evening
Live Coverage:
- WATCH: KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab severe weather updates for May 24
- WATCH: KLBK First Warning Weather severe weather updates for Friday, May 24
Closings, Cancellations or Delays:
- None yet
Useful Links:
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- Bob Mills Skycam Network
- Current Weather Alerts from EverythingLubbock.com
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar -- EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages
Storm Highlights:
- 10:00 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Abernathy TX, Hale Center TX until 11:00 PM CDT
- 9:53 PM: 1.97 inches of rain in Lubbock during the previous nine hours
- 9:13 PM: Lubbock Co. informs the media of certain road closures
- CR 6100: CR 1700 to US 84
- CR 1700: CR 6100 to US 84
- Intersection of CR 1500 and CR 6100
- CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300
- Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to Erskine St
- Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road
- CR 6000 just east of University to Interstate
- 8:45 PM: City says, "North Milwaukee will only be open to residential traffic only"
- 8:43 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX, Spade TX until 9:45 PM CDT
- 7:57 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, Petersburg TX until 8:45 PM CDT
- 7:51 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Littlefield TX, Anton TX until 8:45 PM CDT
- 7:05 PM: NWS says reports of flooding along FM 179 and 19th St. Also possible flooding on Milwaukee & Erskine.
- 6:12 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX, New Deal TX until 7:15 PM CDT
- 5:50 PM: Image from the Ralls Skycam shows flooding in downtown Ralls.
- 5:29 PM: Flash Flood Warning extended until 730 pm for eastern Lubbock and most of Crosby County.
- 5:15 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wolfforth TX, Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX until 6:15 PM CDT
- 4:49 PM: NWS says Golfball size hail reported at 448 pm by Emergency Management in Wolfforth
- 4:46 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Abernathy TX, Shallowater TX, Hale Center TX until 5:15 PM CDT
- 4:31 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Ransom Canyon TX until 5:30 PM CDT
- 4:16 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Idalou TX, Ralls TX until 5:15 PM CDT
- 3:57 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX, Lorenzo TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 3:46 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Russellville TX until 4:30 PM CDT
- 3:34 PM: Emergency crews called to FM 1729 and East CR 6700 for the report of a motorist trapped. No report of injuries. Car stalled in water in an intersection.
- 3:32 PM: On Twitter NWS says, "Brief funnel reported by storm spotter near Southland at 329 pm"
- 3:14 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Idalou TX, Ralls TX until 4:15 PM CDT
- 2:48 PM: City of Lubbock says, "The following intersections have all flashing red signals and should be treated as a four-way stop: 13 & Ave E, Broadway & Ave A, Parkway & MLK, 24th & MLK. Technicians have been dispatched."
- 2:46 PM: Reports of cars stalled at 50th and Chicago -- also 127th and Indiana Ave.
- 2:45 PM: NWS says, "Storm north of Ralls has shown rotation and will likely be produce large hail and very heavy rainfall. Moving NNE at 25 mph."
- 2:43 PM: LP&L website reports 42 homes or businesses without power.
- 2:42 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, South Plains TX, Dougherty TX until 3:45 PM CDT
- 2:30 PM: Quarter size hail reported at 8th and Milwaukee, NWS said
- 2:19 PM: NWS says, "One inch hail and torrential rainfall at Science Spectrum at 217 pm."
- 1:48 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Idalou TX until 3:45 PM CDT
- 1:39 PM: NWS says on Twittter, "Pea to marble-sized hail was reported at 135th st and Milwaukee"
- 1:33 PM: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas (including Lubbock) until 9 PM CDT
- 1:11 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Wolfforth TX, Shallowater TX until 2:15 PM CDT
STORM CHASER VIDEO: Ralls is another area experiencing some pretty severe flooding. Stay safe on the roads. #txwx #lubtx pic.twitter.com/TmkCRmGS00— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 25, 2019
Viewing north and west from the Loop and Quaker Ave from the @KAMCNews Strike Drone. @rrobertswxlab @LexiBirmWX @WXAlexOBrien #TXwx pic.twitter.com/Vvm6gFy7ax— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 24, 2019
@NWSLubbock currently on loop 289 and HWY 84 #txwx pic.twitter.com/P2Gc72WhQO— Marcus Diaz (@TheTXWXchaser) May 24, 2019
Extreme flooding in Ralls! Almost 3 inches of rain has fallen. Turn around, don't drown! #TXwx pic.twitter.com/y32IxsBqUF— Lexi Birmingham (@LexiBirmWX) May 24, 2019
Look at all the street flooding ongoing in the city of Ralls! This SkyCam is part of @rrobertswxlab SkyCam network and is located on top of Ralls City Hall. @ABC7Amarillo @StormSearch7 @NWSLubbock #phwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/S6fsLcsyjx— Steve Kersh (@SteveKersh7) May 24, 2019
Folks playing at Canyon Lake Dam #txwx #lubbock pic.twitter.com/75N7CX2XPB— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 24, 2019
VIDEO: A reporter in the field sent us this video from Mackenzie Park as heavy flooding continues to impact the Lubbock area. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/2zVWUyp11m— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 24, 2019
FLOODING: Viewer picture from Slaton Highway. Water is getting deep in some areas. Be careful before you drive into water. (Photo by: Mike W.) #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/fBlJwz3qZs— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 24, 2019
Emergency crews were called, 3:34 pm, for a high water rescue situation at FM 1729 and East CR 6700. A photojournalist said there were no injuries. A woman was sitting on the hood of the car waiting for help. #txwx #lubbock pic.twitter.com/wuX57IijMw— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 24, 2019
A mix of dime size and quarter size hail just a few minutes ago that fell here at the KLBK studios #txwx @KLBKNews @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/Wwkmpc9dvX— Kellianne Klass (@KellianneWX) May 24, 2019
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JGCezR5tSU— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2019
More Stories
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- A federal judge on Friday ordered Bart Reagor to…
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Severe weather along the South Plains caused…
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- It's been decades in the making, but Texas…