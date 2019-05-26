Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding Saturday in Cone remained after heavy rains on Friday (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock and most and of the South Plains were under a flood watch on Saturday which extends until Sunday morning. The main threat from storms on Saturday will be wind, large hail, and flooding. There is also a slight risk of isolated tornadoes.

Live Coverage:

Closings, Cancellations or Delays:

Lubbock Lake Landmark, Saturday's Night Hike canceled

Road Closures:

Lubbock Co. CR 5800: FM 1264 to CR 2300

Lubbock Co. CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300

Lubbock Co. CR 6000: FM 1264/University Ave east to I-27

Lubbock Co. Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to 6100

Lubbock Co. CR 6400: CR 1700/Milwaukee Ave to FM 2528/Frankford

Lubbock Co. Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road

Lubbock Co. Intersection of CR 3600 and E CR 7300

Lubbock Co. CR 2400/ N Ashe: I-27 to CR 5800

Lubbock Co. CR 2000: FM 2641 to CR 6300

Useful Links:

Storm Highlights:

8:50 PM: Live Facebook video from Fletcher Aerial shows damage in Cotton Center

7:26 PM: Live video from Fletcher Aerial shows storm damage in Plainview including a couple of smashed semi-trailers, downed trees and a radio tower that crashed to the ground.

6:54 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Finney TX until 7:30 PM CDT

6:46 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX until 7:15 PM CDT

6:34 PM: Tornado Warning including Turkey TX, Quitaque TX, Flomot TX until 7:00 PM CDT

6:11 PM: Tornado Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT (Cotton Center and Underwood)

6:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Silverton TX until 6:30 PM CDT

6:00 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT

5:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Quitaque TX until 6:45 PM CDT

5:48 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Plainview TX, Littlefield TX, Hale Center TX until 7:45 PM CDT

5:44 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Sterley TX until 6:30 PM CDT

5:34 PM:NWS says, " A funnel cloud has been reported near Plainview. We are seeing circulation in this storm. Folks should be moving to an interior room until this storm passes. "

A funnel cloud has been reported near Plainview. We are seeing circulation in this storm. Folks should be moving to an interior room until this storm passes. 5:15 PM: Word comes to the newsroom that at 5:08 PM, the Anton Fire Dept spotted a funnel on the ground.

5:05 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:45 PM CDT

5:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Anton TX, Roundup TX until 5:45 PM CDT

4:58 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Olton TX until 6:00 PM CDT

4:50 PM: NWS said, " The West Texas Mesonet at Plains gusted to 65 mph at 450 PM. This is a #severe warned storm "

The West Texas Mesonet at Plains gusted to at 450 PM. This is a #severe warned storm 4:44 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX, Spade TX until 5:45 PM CDT

4:21 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver City TX, Plains TX, Whiteface TX until 5:15 PM CDT

3:56 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Olton TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:00 PM CDT

3:23 PM: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT (Does not include Lubbock but does include eastern counties of the South Plains)

3:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Seth Ward TX until 4:15 PM CDT

2:26 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale Center TX, Olton TX, Spade TX until 3:30 PM CDT

1:28 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Morton TX, Amherst TX until 2:30 PM CDT

2:19 PM: Tornado Warning including Spade TX until 2:45 PM CDT

12:57 PM: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (including Lubbock) until 8 PM CDT

More from @FletcherAerial this time in Cotton Center pic.twitter.com/AeunxRm446 — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019

More from Plainview and Fletcher Aerial #txwx pic.twitter.com/aSKHQ9IyZq — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019

Thank you, Mirella, for letting us see storm damage in Plainview. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ecRhfcAqtK — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 26, 2019

North of Plainview, from Fletcher Aerial Solutions. This was just before 7:30 PM #txwx pic.twitter.com/uGnYaep8dT — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019

Heavy rain shown by the TxDOT camera in Plainview just before 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/HZv7RhBX7J — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 25, 2019

Near Anton from Fletcher Aerial Solutions. pic.twitter.com/Boy7uAEaKy — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019

North of Anton - image from Jason Davis pic.twitter.com/BNxq3ZN2CO — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019

Tornado Warning including Anton TX, Roundup TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/O4liFRlvky — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 25, 2019

Near Anton - image by Jason Davis pic.twitter.com/S0AvysJO3Z — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4pnzFUVv1k — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 25, 2019