Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 25, 2019
Summary:
Lubbock and most and of the South Plains were under a flood watch on Saturday which extends until Sunday morning. The main threat from storms on Saturday will be wind, large hail, and flooding. There is also a slight risk of isolated tornadoes.
Live Coverage:
- WATCH: KLBK First Warning Weather severe weather updates for Saturday, May 25
- WATCH: May 25 severe weather updates from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
Closings, Cancellations or Delays:
- Lubbock Lake Landmark, Saturday's Night Hike canceled
Road Closures:
- Lubbock Co. CR 5800: FM 1264 to CR 2300
- Lubbock Co. CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300
- Lubbock Co. CR 6000: FM 1264/University Ave east to I-27
- Lubbock Co. Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to 6100
- Lubbock Co. CR 6400: CR 1700/Milwaukee Ave to FM 2528/Frankford
- Lubbock Co. Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road
- Lubbock Co. Intersection of CR 3600 and E CR 7300
- Lubbock Co. CR 2400/ N Ashe: I-27 to CR 5800
- Lubbock Co. CR 2000: FM 2641 to CR 6300
Useful Links:
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- Bob Mills Skycam Network
- Current Weather Alerts from EverythingLubbock.com
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar -- EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages
Storm Highlights:
- 8:50 PM: Live Facebook video from Fletcher Aerial shows damage in Cotton Center
- 7:26 PM: Live video from Fletcher Aerial shows storm damage in Plainview including a couple of smashed semi-trailers, downed trees and a radio tower that crashed to the ground.
- 6:54 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Finney TX until 7:30 PM CDT
- 6:46 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX until 7:15 PM CDT
- 6:34 PM: Tornado Warning including Turkey TX, Quitaque TX, Flomot TX until 7:00 PM CDT
- 6:11 PM: Tornado Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT (Cotton Center and Underwood)
- 6:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Silverton TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 6:00 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT
- 5:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Quitaque TX until 6:45 PM CDT
- 5:48 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Plainview TX, Littlefield TX, Hale Center TX until 7:45 PM CDT
- 5:44 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Sterley TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:34 PM:NWS says, "A funnel cloud has been reported near Plainview. We are seeing circulation in this storm. Folks should be moving to an interior room until this storm passes."
- 5:15 PM: Word comes to the newsroom that at 5:08 PM, the Anton Fire Dept spotted a funnel on the ground.
- 5:05 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 5:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Anton TX, Roundup TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:58 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Olton TX until 6:00 PM CDT
- 4:50 PM: NWS said, "The West Texas Mesonet at Plains gusted to 65 mph at 450 PM. This is a #severe warned storm"
- 4:44 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX, Spade TX until 5:45 PM CDT
- 4:21 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver City TX, Plains TX, Whiteface TX until 5:15 PM CDT
- 3:56 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Olton TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:00 PM CDT
- 3:23 PM: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT (Does not include Lubbock but does include eastern counties of the South Plains)
- 3:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Seth Ward TX until 4:15 PM CDT
- 2:26 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale Center TX, Olton TX, Spade TX until 3:30 PM CDT
- 1:28 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Morton TX, Amherst TX until 2:30 PM CDT
- 2:19 PM: Tornado Warning including Spade TX until 2:45 PM CDT
- 12:57 PM: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (including Lubbock) until 8 PM CDT
More from @FletcherAerial this time in Cotton Center pic.twitter.com/AeunxRm446— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019
More from Plainview and Fletcher Aerial #txwx pic.twitter.com/aSKHQ9IyZq— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019
Thank you, Mirella, for letting us see storm damage in Plainview. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ecRhfcAqtK— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 26, 2019
North of Plainview, from Fletcher Aerial Solutions. This was just before 7:30 PM #txwx pic.twitter.com/uGnYaep8dT— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 26, 2019
Heavy rain shown by the TxDOT camera in Plainview just before 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/HZv7RhBX7J— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 25, 2019
Near Anton from Fletcher Aerial Solutions. pic.twitter.com/Boy7uAEaKy— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019
North of Anton - image from Jason Davis pic.twitter.com/BNxq3ZN2CO— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019
Tornado Warning including Anton TX, Roundup TX until 5:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/O4liFRlvky— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 25, 2019
Near Anton pic.twitter.com/KgtxwTmMSK— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 25, 2019
Near Anton - image by Jason Davis pic.twitter.com/S0AvysJO3Z— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 25, 2019
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/4pnzFUVv1k— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 25, 2019
We're live streaming from Littlefield on our Facebook page https://t.co/2qnG2DFMer with @KAMCNews Strike Drone. @rrobertswxlab @LexiBirmWX @WXAlexOBrien #txwx— Fletcher Aerial Solutions (@FletcherAerial) May 25, 2019
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/7V8SKpEAyu— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 25, 2019
More Stories
-
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- A federal judge on Friday ordered Bart Reagor to…
-
Texas Tech Baseball's run in the Big 12 Baseball
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-