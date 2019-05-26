Local News

Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 25, 2019

Posted: May 25, 2019 01:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 09:07 PM CDT

Lubbock and most and of the South Plains were under a flood watch on Saturday which extends until Sunday morning.  The main threat from storms on Saturday will be wind, large hail, and flooding. There is also a slight risk of isolated tornadoes. 

  • Lubbock Lake Landmark, Saturday's Night Hike canceled 

  • Lubbock Co. CR 5800: FM 1264 to CR 2300
  • Lubbock Co. CR 5100: FM 1264 to CR 2300
  • Lubbock Co. CR 6000:  FM 1264/University Ave east to  I-27
  • Lubbock Co. Milwaukee Ave/CR 1700: US 84 to 6100
  • Lubbock Co. CR 6400: CR 1700/Milwaukee Ave to  FM 2528/Frankford
  • Lubbock Co. Ave P/CR 2300: CR7500 to Woodrow Road
  • Lubbock Co. Intersection of CR 3600 and E CR 7300
  • Lubbock Co. CR 2400/ N Ashe: I-27 to CR 5800
  • Lubbock Co. CR 2000: FM 2641 to CR 6300

  • 8:50 PM: Live Facebook video from Fletcher Aerial shows damage in Cotton Center 
  • 7:26 PM: Live video from Fletcher Aerial shows storm damage in Plainview including a couple of smashed semi-trailers, downed trees and a radio tower that crashed to the ground.
  • 6:54 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Finney TX until 7:30 PM CDT
  • 6:46 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dimmitt TX until 7:15 PM CDT 
  • 6:34 PM: Tornado Warning including Turkey TX, Quitaque TX, Flomot TX until 7:00 PM CDT
  • 6:11 PM: Tornado Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT (Cotton Center and Underwood) 
  • 6:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Silverton TX until 6:30 PM CDT
  • 6:00 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale County, TX until 6:45 PM CDT 
  • 5:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Quitaque TX until 6:45 PM CDT 
  • 5:48 PM: Flash Flood Warning including Plainview TX, Littlefield TX, Hale Center TX until 7:45 PM CDT
  • 5:44 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Seth Ward TX, Sterley TX until 6:30 PM CDT 
  • 5:34 PM:NWS says, "A funnel cloud has been reported near Plainview. We are seeing circulation in this storm. Folks should be moving to an interior room until this storm passes."
  • 5:15 PM: Word comes to the newsroom that at 5:08 PM, the Anton Fire Dept spotted a funnel on the ground. 
  • 5:05 PM: Tornado Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:45 PM CDT
  • 5:03 PM: Tornado Warning including Anton TX, Roundup TX until 5:45 PM CDT
  • 4:58 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Hale Center TX, Olton TX until 6:00 PM CDT 
  • 4:50 PM: NWS said, "The West Texas Mesonet at Plains gusted to 65 mph at 450 PM. This is a #severe warned storm" 
  • 4:44 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Anton TX, Spade TX until 5:45 PM CDT
  • 4:21 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver City TX, Plains TX, Whiteface TX until 5:15 PM CDT
  • 3:56 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Olton TX, Seth Ward TX until 5:00 PM CDT
  • 3:23 PM: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 10 PM CDT (Does not include Lubbock but does include eastern counties of the South Plains) 
  • 3:20 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Seth Ward TX until 4:15 PM CDT
  • 2:26 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hale Center TX, Olton TX, Spade TX until 3:30 PM CDT
  • 1:28 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Littlefield TX, Morton TX, Amherst TX until 2:30 PM CDT
  • 2:19 PM: Tornado Warning including Spade TX until 2:45 PM CDT
  • 12:57 PM: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas (including Lubbock) until 8 PM CDT

 

 

