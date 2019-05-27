Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 26, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Near Dora, New Mexico on May 26, 2019 - image by storm spotter Kyle Russell [ + - ] Storm damage in Plainview, which occurred on May 25, 2019 -- image from National Weather Service office in Lubbock [ + - ]

Summary:

The western portions of the South Plains were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 PM Sunday (which did not include Lubbock). Separately, a flood watch was also put in effect until midnight for Lubbock and the northern half of the South Plains. The forecast called for a chance of rain in Lubbock and some storms could be severe.

Live Coverage:

Closings, Cancellations or Delays:

None yet

Road Closures:

No new closures on Sunday.

Useful Links:

Storm Highlights:

11:29 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Swisher County, TX until 12:15 AM CDT

11:07 PM: NWS says, " A dangerous thunderstorm with a history of producing tornadoes is moving northeast and approaching I-27. It should cross the Interstate between Tulia and Happy. "

A dangerous thunderstorm with a history of producing tornadoes is moving northeast and approaching I-27. It should cross the Interstate between Tulia and Happy. 10:55 PM: Lamb Co. Sheriff's Office says only damage so far was seen near CR 99 & HWY 70 (Near 303)-- Tin blown off building and downed power lines. Deputies are patrolling path of storm to see if there is anything else.

10:45 PM: Bailey County Sheriff's Office said so far no confirmed damage, but patrol units were still keeping an out.

10:40 PM: NWS says, " Folks in and around Nazareth should take shelter now! A tornado is still on the ground northeast of Sunnyside - moving northeast. It will cross 194 by 10:45 and pass close to Nazarath around 10:50 pm. "

Folks in and around Nazareth should take shelter now! A tornado is still on the ground northeast of Sunnyside moving northeast. It will cross 194 by 10:45 and pass close to Nazarath around 10:50 pm. 10:18 PM: NWS says, " Tornado will cross Highway 385 near Sunnyside around 1026 PM CDT. Persons around Sunnyside should be in shelter! "

Tornado will cross Highway 385 near Sunnyside around 1026 PM CDT. Persons around Sunnyside should be in shelter! 10:13 PM: A viewer reports a tornado on the ground 5 miles north of Earth.

north of Earth. 10:04 PM: NWS said, " Tornado confirmed west of the town of Earth, just north of Highway 70 - moving northeast. It will just miss Earth to the north. "

Tornado confirmed west of the town of Earth, just north of Highway 70 moving northeast. It will just miss Earth to the north. 9:47 PM: NWS said, " The severe thunderstorm near Muleshoe has weakened and moved east of town. The tornado threat has ended for the city of Muleshoe. "

The severe thunderstorm near Muleshoe has weakened and moved east of town. The tornado threat has ended for the city of Muleshoe. 9:22 PM: Muleshoe Police spotted a tornado briefly on the ground near Lariat.

9:11 PM: Tornado Warning including Muleshoe TX, Bovina TX, Sudan TX until 10:00 PM CDT

8:51 PM: Tornado Warning including Muleshoe TX, Lariat TX, Needmore TX until 9:15 PM CDT

8:41 PM: Word comes to the newsroom that a tornado was confirmed near Dora, NM (about 17 miles southeast of Portales)

7:54 PM:A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 2 AM CDT (includes Lubbock County)

7:38 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muleshoe TX, Friona TX, Bovina TX until 8:30 PM CDT

A viewer sent us this image of Nick Kraynock on the air when there was a tornado warning for Earth (Lamb County). #txwx pic.twitter.com/jbu5u3F0DT — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 27, 2019

Storm spotter Kyle Russell took this image near Dora, NM earlier. pic.twitter.com/HpFuToZGpa — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019

Jessica Rivera said this image was along Hwy 84 Muleshoe east of Lariat. #txwx pic.twitter.com/Z4kN1kl5G2 — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019

At 9:22 PM, Muleshoe police spotted a tornado briefly on the ground near Lariat. There was also a tornado indicated at 9:13 pm 11 miles west of Needmore. A tornado warning continues for Muleshoe until 10:00 pm.



Image taken near Muleshoe by our storm spotter at about 9:25. pic.twitter.com/WIBD6bkOkL — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 27, 2019

From our storm spotter near Muleshoe a few minutes ago. Tornado warning until 9:15 for Muleshoe. pic.twitter.com/nZCh0zGi4q — KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/mfw61ZOfZc — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 27, 2019