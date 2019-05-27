Severe storm coverage and highlights for May 26, 2019
Summary:
The western portions of the South Plains were placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10:00 PM Sunday (which did not include Lubbock). Separately, a flood watch was also put in effect until midnight for Lubbock and the northern half of the South Plains. The forecast called for a chance of rain in Lubbock and some storms could be severe.
Live Coverage:
- WATCH: KLBK First Warning Weather severe weather updates for Sunday, May 26
- WATCH: May 26 severe weather updates from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
Closings, Cancellations or Delays:
- None yet
Road Closures:
- No new closures on Sunday.
Useful Links:
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- Bob Mills Skycam Network
- Current Weather Alerts from EverythingLubbock.com
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar -- EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages
Storm Highlights:
- 11:29 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Swisher County, TX until 12:15 AM CDT
- 11:07 PM: NWS says, "A dangerous thunderstorm with a history of producing tornadoes is moving northeast and approaching I-27. It should cross the Interstate between Tulia and Happy."
- 10:55 PM: Lamb Co. Sheriff's Office says only damage so far was seen near CR 99 & HWY 70 (Near 303)-- Tin blown off building and downed power lines. Deputies are patrolling path of storm to see if there is anything else.
- 10:45 PM: Bailey County Sheriff's Office said so far no confirmed damage, but patrol units were still keeping an out.
- 10:40 PM: NWS says, "Folks in and around Nazareth should take shelter now! A tornado is still on the ground northeast of Sunnyside - moving northeast. It will cross 194 by 10:45 and pass close to Nazarath around 10:50 pm."
- 10:18 PM: NWS says, "Tornado will cross Highway 385 near Sunnyside around 1026 PM CDT. Persons around Sunnyside should be in shelter!"
- 10:13 PM: A viewer reports a tornado on the ground 5 miles north of Earth.
- 10:04 PM: NWS said, "Tornado confirmed west of the town of Earth, just north of Highway 70 - moving northeast. It will just miss Earth to the north."
- 9:47 PM: NWS said, "The severe thunderstorm near Muleshoe has weakened and moved east of town. The tornado threat has ended for the city of Muleshoe."
- 9:22 PM: Muleshoe Police spotted a tornado briefly on the ground near Lariat.
- 9:11 PM: Tornado Warning including Muleshoe TX, Bovina TX, Sudan TX until 10:00 PM CDT
- 8:51 PM: Tornado Warning including Muleshoe TX, Lariat TX, Needmore TX until 9:15 PM CDT
- 8:41 PM: Word comes to the newsroom that a tornado was confirmed near Dora, NM (about 17 miles southeast of Portales)
- 7:54 PM:A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 2 AM CDT (includes Lubbock County)
- 7:38 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muleshoe TX, Friona TX, Bovina TX until 8:30 PM CDT
A viewer sent us this image of Nick Kraynock on the air when there was a tornado warning for Earth (Lamb County). #txwx pic.twitter.com/jbu5u3F0DT— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 27, 2019
Storm spotter Kyle Russell took this image near Dora, NM earlier. pic.twitter.com/HpFuToZGpa— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019
Jessica Rivera said this image was along Hwy 84 Muleshoe east of Lariat. #txwx pic.twitter.com/Z4kN1kl5G2— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019
At 9:22 PM, Muleshoe police spotted a tornado briefly on the ground near Lariat. There was also a tornado indicated at 9:13 pm 11 miles west of Needmore. A tornado warning continues for Muleshoe until 10:00 pm.— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 27, 2019
Image taken near Muleshoe by our storm spotter at about 9:25. pic.twitter.com/WIBD6bkOkL
From our storm spotter near Muleshoe a few minutes ago. Tornado warning until 9:15 for Muleshoe. pic.twitter.com/nZCh0zGi4q— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) May 27, 2019
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/mfw61ZOfZc— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 27, 2019
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/KdB4Diiau6— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 26, 2019
More Stories
-
LUBBOCK, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety said one…
-
The NWS said the damage path crossed Business I-27 near Fence…
-
The incident occurred at the Aloha BBQ, located at 98th Street and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.