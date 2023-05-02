LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock office of the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday. It said there was a slight risk for severe weather in portions of the South Plains and a marginal risk for other portions.
“Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon along and east of a dryline that should form near the New Mexico state line,” the NWS said. “The environment will be favorable for the strongest storms to produce hail the size of half dollars, wind gusts to 65 mph, and locally heavy rainfall.”
Storm Highlights
- 10:58 a.m. NWS in Lubbock issues a hazardous weather outlook
