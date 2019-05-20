Severe storm highlights, links and closings for May 20
Summary:
Storms on Monday could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and tornados. Portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Monday are under a high risk of severe weather.
Live Coverage:
- Severe weather updates from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab for May 20
- KLBK First Warning Weather: Severe weather updates for May 20
Closings, Cancellations or Delays:
- Snyder ISD dismissing classes early on Monday. 1:20 p.m. – elementary school, 1:47 p.m. – secondary school and 1:50 p.m. – high school.
Storm Highlights:
- 2:50 PM: Tornado Warning including Paducah TX, Jacobs TX, Dunlap TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Cottle County)
- 2:42 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Russellville TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Motley County)
- 2:21 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Whiteflat TX until 2:45 PM CDT
- 1:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX until 2:45 PM CDT
- 1:22 PM: Lubbock ISD directed campuses to exercise discretion in after-school activity schedules
- 12:36 PM: The NWS issued a tornado watch for areas of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and Panhandle until 8:00 pm. (A watch means to watch out. By contrast, a warning means a tornado has formed.)
This was the TORNADO near Paducah a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/BDRG6hntHw— KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 20, 2019
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fVrsMuyVkH— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2019
1146PM: Here is our current thoughts on timing and threats. This is a particularly dangerous situation. Please have multiple ways to receive weather info, be prepared to change your plans this afternoon, and seek shelter as tornado warnings are issued. #txwx #lubwx pic.twitter.com/E6e1jLtNKH— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2019
