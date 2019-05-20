Severe storm highlights, links and closings for May 20

Image from Storm Prediction Center (for May 20, 2019)

Summary:

Storms on Monday could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and tornados. Portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Monday are under a high risk of severe weather.

Live Coverage:

Closings, Cancellations or Delays:

Snyder ISD dismissing classes early on Monday. 1:20 p.m. – elementary school, 1:47 p.m. – secondary school and 1:50 p.m. – high school.

Useful Links:

Storm Highlights:

2:50 PM: Tornado Warning including Paducah TX, Jacobs TX, Dunlap TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Cottle County)

2:42 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Russellville TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Motley County)

2:21 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Whiteflat TX until 2:45 PM CDT

1:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX until 2:45 PM CDT

1:22 PM: Lubbock ISD directed campuses to exercise discretion in after-school activity schedules

12:36 PM: The NWS issued a tornado watch for areas of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and Panhandle until 8:00 pm. (A watch means to watch out. By contrast, a warning means a tornado has formed.)

This was the TORNADO near Paducah a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/BDRG6hntHw — KLBK News (@KLBKNews) May 20, 2019

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fVrsMuyVkH — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 20, 2019