Severe storm highlights, links and closings for May 20

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 03:17 PM CDT

Summary:

Storms on Monday could be severe and produce heavy rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and tornados.  Portions of the South Plains and Rolling Plains on Monday are under a high risk of severe weather. 

Live Coverage:

Closings, Cancellations or Delays: 

  • Snyder ISD dismissing classes early on Monday. 1:20 p.m. – elementary school, 1:47 p.m. – secondary school and 1:50 p.m. – high school.

Useful Links: 

Storm Highlights:

  • 2:50 PM: Tornado Warning including Paducah TX, Jacobs TX, Dunlap TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Cottle County) 
  • 2:42 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Russellville TX until 3:30 PM CDT (Motley County) 
  • 2:21 PM: Tornado Warning including Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX, Whiteflat TX until 2:45 PM CDT
  • 1:49 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosbyton TX, Matador TX, Roaring Springs TX until 2:45 PM CDT
  • 1:22 PM: Lubbock ISD directed campuses to exercise discretion in after-school activity schedules
  • 12:36 PM: The NWS issued a tornado watch for areas of the South Plains, Rolling Plains and Panhandle until 8:00 pm. (A watch means to watch out. By contrast, a warning means a tornado has formed.)

 

 

