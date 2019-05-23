Severe storm risk Thursday, Friday and Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The most recent update from the Storm Prediction Center showed Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland and other South Plains cities in an enhanced risk of severe weather on Thursday afternoon.

A few counties in the South Plains, Swisher, Briscoe and Hall counties, were at moderate risk of severe weather. Severe thunderstorms were forecast to begin after 4:00 pm.

Risks were said to be baseball-size hail, 70 mph winds and possibly tornadoes.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch for Lubbock on Thursday afternoon which is in effect until 6:00 am Friday.

Storms will form along the dry line and move quickly to the northeast Thursday afternoon and evening. The forecast also called for a risk of severe thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening and Saturday afternoon.