Severe storms cause flooding north of Lubbock

OLTON, Texas — Residents in Olton were heavily impacted by storms Wednesday night. Parts of Highway 70 emerged underwater that caused traffic delays.

The highways and roads were not the only places that experienced flooding in the area.

“The storm started swarming around and then after that it just got worse and worse. heavy rain storms, strong winds blowing over things and everything else,” said Eddy Zamora, resident.

Local farmer Andrew Francis said his property was also flooded because of the storm.

“We got quite a bit of rain, hail, and high winds. we’re building onto our house and we’re thankful it didn’t blow the house down,” said Francis.

Farmers in the area reported 10 to 12 pivots that have been completely flipped over. Francis also said the storm was rough, but that they needed the rain.

“Wet problems are better than dry problems. You can handle wet problems, you can figure something out. When it’s dry, you can’t do anything. We’re very blessed,” said Francis.

Locals said cars have gotten stuck or have slid off the roads. Anyone near or around the area have been advised to drive with caution.

Some parts of the area are too dangerous to navigate safely.

“You can’t even see the road anymore. I mean you could see it two days ago, and today you can’t see it,” said Zamora.