Severe storms flood city roads and Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday night’s thunderstorms caused flooding all across the South Plains region, impacting roads, lakes and Buffalo Springs residents.

Royce and Linda Lewis bought their home in Buffalo Springs back in 2008 and haven’t experienced flooding this bad in years.

“There was just a whole bunch of rain in a real short period of time and the lake can only hold so much,” said Linda. “We watched it very carefully to make sure it didn’t go up but when we got up this morning we found most of it was underwater.”

Their deck accumulated around a foot of water that has gone down since Tuesday morning. Even with the water levels lowering, any more rain could be detrimental.

“We already have saturated soils so any of these low line areas already have water in them,” said Aaron Sims with the Parks and Wildlife Department. “If you add another inch or two inches of water, there are not enough places for it to go so it’s going to obviously exasperate the situation.”

This morning one car even got trapped in the flowing water that was flowing through one road down in Buffalo Springs, which is why officials urge residents to avoid any areas that are flooded.

“Any time you see a low water crossing with water actually flowing over it do not try and cross those roadways, it might not look that deep but even a few inches could sweep your car off the road,” said Sims.