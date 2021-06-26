Severe storms, flood threat through Sunday across the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Saturday afternoon though Sunday morning.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop this afternoon across the area. Thunderstorm activity is expected to become more widespread this evening and tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail up to golf ball size, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and locally heavy rainfall which may lead to flooding. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Flood Watch from 6:00 PM CDT Saturday to 5:00 AM CDT Sunday for most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We are expecting rounds of heavy rainfall Saturday evening and Saturday night across the region. Anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall will be possible (which higher amounts in spots) with the thunderstorm activity.

A #FLOODWATCH has been issued for all of the Lubbock forecast area, starting at 6PM today thru 5AM tomorrow. 1-3" of rain w/ locally higher amounts are possible

