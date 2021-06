Severe storms leave behind wind damage, flooding across the South Plains region

LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms moved across the South and Rolling Plains from late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.



The storms left behind behind widespread wind damage and flooding.

Some of the most significant damage was reported in Lamesa. The Texas Tech National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet site in Lamesa recorded a wind gust of 88 mph. There was a also a Tornado Warning in the area for a time Saturday evening.

Flash flooding was also reported in and around Lamesa from the storms.

Just north of Lamesa along Highway 87, image by Kyle Allen

The video (directly above) comes from Paige Freeman near Lamesa Saturday evening.

Other locations across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains experiences damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and flooding rainfall. Many West Texas Mesonet sites recorded wind gusts between 55 and 80 mph with the storms Saturday evening.

The following is a summary of local storm reports provided by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock:

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0539 PM HAIL 9 SW TOKIO 33.09N 102.68W 06/26/2021 E1.00 INCH YOAKUM TX TRAINED SPOTTER 0705 PM TSTM WND GST 1 ENE MORTON 33.73N 102.74W 06/26/2021 M72 MPH COCHRAN TX MESONET 0706 PM HAIL 1 E MORTON 33.72N 102.74W 06/26/2021 E0.88 INCH COCHRAN TX TRAINED SPOTTER 0810 PM TSTM WND GST 2 SSW MULESHOE 34.21N 102.74W 06/26/2021 M61 MPH BAILEY TX MESONET 0810 PM TSTM WND GST 1 ENE MORTON 33.73N 102.74W 06/26/2021 M76 MPH COCHRAN TX MESONET 0818 PM HAIL MULESHOE WILDLIFE REFUG 33.95N 102.75W 06/26/2021 E2.00 INCH BAILEY TX SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO RECEIVED VIA TWITTER. 0841 PM TSTM WND GST 1 NE AMHERST 34.02N 102.40W 06/26/2021 M76 MPH LAMB TX MESONET 0901 PM TSTM WND GST 4 S LEVELLAND 33.53N 102.36W 06/26/2021 M66 MPH HOCKLEY TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 0910 PM TSTM WND GST 6 SSW ANTON 33.73N 102.19W 06/26/2021 M64 MPH HOCKLEY TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 0917 PM HAIL ABERNATHY 33.83N 101.84W 06/26/2021 E1.75 INCH LUBBOCK TX PUBLIC 0924 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 S PEP 33.79N 102.56W 06/26/2021 HOCKLEY TX TRAINED SPOTTER POWER POLES DOWN ALONG ROADWAY 0934 PM FLASH FLOOD 3 SSW WHITHARRAL 33.70N 102.34W 06/26/2021 HOCKLEY TX TRAINED SPOTTER LOW-LYING AREAS OF HWY 385 FLOODED BETWEEN 1294 RD AND SPAIN RD 0945 PM TSTM WND GST 3 WNW LUBBOCK 33.60N 101.90W 06/26/2021 M69 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 0945 PM TSTM WND GST REESE CENTER 33.61N 102.05W 06/26/2021 M57 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 0946 PM TSTM WND GST REESE CENTER 33.61N 102.05W 06/26/2021 M57 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 0946 PM TSTM WND GST 6 NNE LUBBOCK 33.67N 101.82W 06/26/2021 M68 MPH LUBBOCK TX ASOS 0951 PM TSTM WND GST 2 WNW BURRIS 33.54N 101.81W 06/26/2021 M57 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1002 PM TSTM WND GST 1 S PLAINVIEW 34.18N 101.71W 06/26/2021 M64 MPH HALE TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1004 PM TSTM WND GST 3 NNE TAHOKA 33.21N 101.78W 06/26/2021 M64 MPH LYNN TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1009 PM TSTM WND GST 2 NE SLATON 33.46N 101.62W 06/26/2021 M72 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1011 PM TSTM WND GST 2 NE SLATON 33.46N 101.62W 06/26/2021 M76 MPH LUBBOCK TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1027 PM TSTM WND GST 1 NE POST 33.20N 101.37W 06/26/2021 M63 MPH GARZA TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1045 PM TSTM WND GST 6 NW WHITE RIVER LAKE 33.53N 101.17W 06/26/2021 M67 MPH CROSBY TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET 1047 PM TSTM WND GST 6 NW WHITE RIVER LAKE 33.53N 101.17W 06/26/2021 M69 MPH CROSBY TX MESONET WEST TEXAS MESONET

The following is a summary of local storm reports provided by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland/Odessa:

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0831 PM FLASH FLOOD LAMESA 32.73N 101.96W 06/26/2021 DAWSON TX SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO OF STREET FLOODING IN LAMESA SUBMITTED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.

This article will be update as we receive additional storm and damage reports.