LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the National Weather Service, several counties on the South Plains, including Lubbock will be on a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday evening until 2:00 a.m.

The Texas counties listed include Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Gaines, Hale, Hartley, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Moore, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum.

Image: National Weather Service

Additionally, the NWS said New Mexico counties Chaves, Curry, De Baca Eddy, Guadalupe, Harding, Lea, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel and Union were under the same Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Weather highlights:

According to NWS, additional thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight across the South Plains region.

Some storms could be strong to severe and produce wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Hail up to 1 inch in diameter is also possible, NWS said.

