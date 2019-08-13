Severe under staffing at County jail, Sheriff looking for 30 new positions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Detention Center is adding 30 new positions due to a severe shortage of corrections officers.

With more than a 1,000 inmates at the county jail, Sheriff Kelly Rowe says more are needed to make sure both the public and inmates remain safe.

“Our number one priority is the care, custody, and control of our inmates, and our officers do a great job, but we simply need more in here to alleviate our officers,” Rowe said.

According to the Commission on Jail Standards, all jails are required to have at least one corrections officer for every 48 inmates in custody. Currently, Lubbock County Detention Center only has 268 officers, resulting in extensive overtime for those working.

“You do get called in a lot,” said Nastashia Atkins, a jailer at Lubbock County Detention Center. “Not that we really mind because we love our jobs, but it’s really hard to schedule anything and can definitely wear on you.”

Sherrif Rowe said despite the shortages they are still following state protocol, and are doing everything to fill the needed positions.

