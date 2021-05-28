Severe weather coverage for Friday, May 28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service said thunderstorm development will be possible Friday afternoon near the Texas/New Mexico state line. The NWS office in Lubbock said storms could produce large hail up to two inches in diameter.

“Storms will gradually wane in intensity and coverage near sunset,” NWS said.

