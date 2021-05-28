Severe weather coverage for Friday, May 28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service said thunderstorm development will be possible Friday afternoon near the Texas/New Mexico state line. The NWS office in Lubbock said storms could produce large hail up to two inches in diameter.
“Storms will gradually wane in intensity and coverage near sunset,” NWS said.
Large hail falling in Shallowater with little to no rain. @NWSLubbock @KLBKNews @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/1v0ttCwCWx— Larry Rodriguez (@larrydtv) May 28, 2021
Storm Highlights
- 1:06 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX until 1:30 PM CDT
- 1:21 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Idalou TX, Lorenzo TX, Becton TX until 1:45 PM CDT
- 1:29 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX until 2:15 PM CDT
- 2:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spur TX, Dickens TX, Elton TX until 3:00 PM CDT
Useful Links
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Severe Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages