Severe weather coverage for Friday, May 28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service said thunderstorm development will be possible Friday afternoon near the Texas/New Mexico state line. The NWS office in Lubbock said storms could produce large hail up to two inches in diameter.

“Storms will gradually wane in intensity and coverage near sunset,” NWS said.

Storm Highlights

1:06 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX until 1:30 PM CDT

1:21 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Idalou TX, Lorenzo TX, Becton TX until 1:45 PM CDT

1:29 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ralls TX, Crosbyton TX until 2:15 PM CDT

2:14 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spur TX, Dickens TX, Elton TX until 3:00 PM CDT

