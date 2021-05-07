Severe weather coverage for Friday, May 7

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
severe weather

severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Isolated severe storms began forming Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service office in Lubbock said, “The severe weather threat remains low, though locally strong wind gusts and small hail will be possible.”

Storm Highlights

  • 6:43 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Brownfield TX, Littlefield TX until 7:45 PM CDT

Useful Links

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar