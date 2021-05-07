Severe weather coverage for Friday, May 7

LUBBOCK, Texas — Isolated severe storms began forming Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service office in Lubbock said, “The severe weather threat remains low, though locally strong wind gusts and small hail will be possible.”
Several counties in orange with a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the next few hour due to wind gusts to 60 mph. This wind event could create areas of blowing dust reducing visibility. Be safe-as these storms move eastward. pic.twitter.com/SXMdFvxijb— RonRoberts.TV (@rrobertswxlab) May 7, 2021
Storm Highlights
- 6:43 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Brownfield TX, Littlefield TX until 7:45 PM CDT
Useful Links
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages