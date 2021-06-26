Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for for parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m. Saturday. A second watch was issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas — also expiring at 11:00 p.m. Between the two, nearly all of the KAMC and KLBK viewing areas were under a watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:00 pm which includes Lubbock. Winds of 70 mph have been measured

The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains included the potential for hail, and torrential rains on Saturday evening and early morning Sunday.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker said there is a potential for flash flooding across the region Saturday evening, after 9:00 p.m. and overnight. The forecast calls for a line of slow-moving thunderstorms to accumulate 2-4 inches of rain in localized areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Levelland TX, Brownfield TX until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Pke5bJ1KYc — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 27, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Abernathy TX until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/pNVACQogAy — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 27, 2021

Just north of Lamesa along Highway 87, image by Kyle Allen

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Lockney TX, Dougherty TX until 9:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/nNTRnnBS6Z — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 27, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosby County, TX, Garza County, TX until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hYhveyrxCR — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 27, 2021

Flash Flood Warning including Lamesa TX, Welch TX, Key TX until 11:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/rsaeTuIF9n — NWS Midland (@NWSMidland) June 27, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/R58HeMYFss — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 26, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ZYeMF1Dj9F — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) June 26, 2021

