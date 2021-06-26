Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for for parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m. Saturday. A second watch was issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas — also expiring at 11:00 p.m. Between the two, nearly all of the KAMC and KLBK viewing areas were under a watch.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:00 pm which includes Lubbock. Winds of 70 mph have been measured
KLBK live updates are on the video player above. KAMC live updates are on the video player below.
The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains included the potential for hail, and torrential rains on Saturday evening and early morning Sunday.
Meteorologist Lance Blocker said there is a potential for flash flooding across the region Saturday evening, after 9:00 p.m. and overnight. The forecast calls for a line of slow-moving thunderstorms to accumulate 2-4 inches of rain in localized areas.
Storm Highlights
- 3:47 p.m. The NWS announced a thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m. covering much of our local TV viewing area.
- 4:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plains TX until 5:30 PM CDT
- 4:57 p.m. The NWS announced a second thunderstorm watch also until 11:00 p.m. adjacent the first watch in parts of New Mexico and Texas.
- 5:24 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Terry County, TX, Yoakum County, TX until 6:30 PM CDT
- 5:43 p.m. NWS received a report of 1-inch hail SW of Tokio in Yoakum County
- 6:17 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wellman TX, Union TX until 7:00 PM CDT
- 6:27 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Whiteface TX, Lehman TX until 7:30 PM CDT
- 7:22 p.m. (central) Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Roosevelt [NM] till 6:45 PM MDT. (7:45 pm central)
- 7:25 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Sudan TX, Amherst TX, Needmore TX until 8:30 PM CDT
- 7:28 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Justiceburg TX, Augustus TX until 8:30 PM CDT
- 7:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Enochs TX, Needmore TX until 8:30 PM CDT
- 7:36 p.m. Tornado Warning including Dawson County, TX until 8:00 PM CDT
- 8:02 p.m. Flash Flood Warning including Lamesa TX, Welch TX, Key TX until 11:00 PM CDT
- 8:24 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Crosby County, TX, Garza County, TX until 9:30 PM CDT
- 8:49 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floydada TX, Lockney TX, Dougherty TX until 9:45 PM CDT
- 8:59 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Levelland TX, Brownfield TX until 10:00 PM CDT
- 9:03 P.M. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plainview TX, Tulia TX, Abernathy TX until 10:00 PM CDT
- 9:03 p.m. NWS says gusts to 70mph have been observed with these storms headed toward City of Lubbock.
- 9:07 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Matador TX, Northfield TX, Whiteflat TX until 10:00 PM CDT
