Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and the South Plains, June 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm watch for for parts of Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m. Saturday. A second watch was issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas — also expiring at 11:00 p.m. Between the two, nearly all of the KAMC and KLBK viewing areas were under a watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 10:00 pm which includes Lubbock. Winds of 70 mph have been measured

KLBK live updates are on the video player above. KAMC live updates are on the video player below.

The forecast for Lubbock and the South Plains included the potential for hail, and torrential rains on Saturday evening and early morning Sunday.

Meteorologist Lance Blocker said there is a potential for flash flooding across the region Saturday evening, after 9:00 p.m. and overnight. The forecast calls for a line of slow-moving thunderstorms to accumulate 2-4 inches of rain in localized areas.

  • Just north of Lamesa along Highway 87, image by Kyle Allen
