LUBBOCK, Texas — Several counties on the South Plains, including Lubbock, were placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch by the National Weather Service on Wednesday.
Around 2:00 p.m., the NWS in Lubbock provided an update and said the severe weather threat was increasing across the area.
Weather highlights
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00 p.m. for the following counties: Bailey, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum.
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:45 p.m. for the following counties: Hale, Lamb, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd and Motley.
- Local Storm Report via NWS: 3 N Roaring Springs [Motley Co, TX] Mesonet reports Tstm Wnd Gst of M70 MPH at 2:20 PM CDT.