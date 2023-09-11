LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock said there was a chance of severe weather, including baseball-sized hail in the Hub City on Monday afternoon. The NWS also said Lubbock could experience strong wind gusts up to 70 mph. There was also a small chance for tornadoes, according to the NWS.
Weather highlights:
- NWS said severe thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon and evening.
- Lubbock was listed at the center of a 15% risk for hail and strong winds.
Useful Links:
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Severe Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages