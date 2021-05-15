Severe weather coverage for May 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service office in Lubbock issued a severe thunderstorm watch for part of the South Plains, plus Eastern New Mexico and the Oklahoma Panhandle until 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The potential for severe weather will last into the overnight hours, including torrential rain and flooding. Severe thunderstorms will be possible once again Sunday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Levelland TX, Brownfield TX until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ChWHlwB4bg — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 16, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/fpkuHVlyC2 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 15, 2021

8:25 p.m. (May 15) looking west from near the airport. Image by Jesse Martin

Storm Highlights

6:49 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brownfield TX, Wellman TX, Gomez TX until 7:45 PM CDT

7:04 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Muleshoe TX, Morton TX, Plains TX until 8:00 PM CDT

7:38 Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Levelland TX, Brownfield TX, Denver City TX until 8:30 PM CDT

8:24 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lubbock TX, Levelland TX, Brownfield TX until 9:30 PM CDT

8:34 p.m. The NWS in Lubbock says, “The potential for flash flooding is increasing across the South Plains, especially in Lubbock County, as this complex of storms moves east towards the I-27 and Highway 87 corridors.”

8:54 p.m. with 1/2 to 1 inch of rainfall or more expected in Lubbock, NWS issued a flood advisory until 10:45 PM.

