Severe weather coverage for May 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The forecast for Sunday and Sunday included a chance of severe weather for the Lubbock and South Plains including the threat of hail and dangerous winds.
A tornado warning including Springlake and Circle in Lamb County was issued until 8:15 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday also includes the possibility of severe weather.
Tornado Warning including Springlake TX, Circle TX until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QvxfPggxEa— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 17, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/RlHL8tr4Pr— NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 17, 2021
Storm Highlights
- 7:17 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Earth TX, Springlake TX, Sunnyside TX until 8:00 PM CDT
- 7:42 p.m. Tornado Warning including Springlake TX, Circle TX until 8:15 PM
- 8:20 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Silverton TX until 9:00 PM CDT
- 8:44 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spade TX until 9:30 PM CDT
