Severe weather coverage for May 16, 2021

severe weather

severe weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — The forecast for Sunday and Sunday included a chance of severe weather for the Lubbock and South Plains including the threat of hail and dangerous winds.

A tornado warning including Springlake and Circle in Lamb County was issued until 8:15 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday also includes the possibility of severe weather.

Storm Highlights

  • 7:17 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Earth TX, Springlake TX, Sunnyside TX until 8:00 PM CDT
  • 7:42 p.m. Tornado Warning including Springlake TX, Circle TX until 8:15 PM
  • 8:20 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Silverton TX until 9:00 PM CDT
  • 8:44 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Spade TX until 9:30 PM CDT

