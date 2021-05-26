Severe weather coverage for May 26, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for storms in the South Plains Wednesday evening.
NWS issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hale County, in effect until 10:00 p.m.
