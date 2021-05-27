Severe weather coverage for May 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for storms in the South Plains Thursday afternoon and evening.
NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas, in effect until 11:00 p.m.
Storm Highlights
- 11:34 a.m. National Weather Service said very large hail, wind gusts to 80 mph and a few tornadoes are all possible Thursday afternoon/evening
- 3:38 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas until 11:00 p.m. CDT
USEFUL LINKS
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Severe Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages