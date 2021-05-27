Severe weather coverage for May 27, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for storms in the South Plains Thursday afternoon and evening.

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas, in effect until 11:00 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/51B07nowGt — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 27, 2021

The entire area remains at risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Very large hail, wind gusts to 80 mph, and a few tornadoes are all still possible. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/33XXKlgflc — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 27, 2021

Storm Highlights

11:34 a.m. National Weather Service said very large hail, wind gusts to 80 mph and a few tornadoes are all possible Thursday afternoon/evening

3:38 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas until 11:00 p.m. CDT

