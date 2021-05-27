Severe weather coverage for May 27, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for storms in the South Plains Thursday afternoon and evening.

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas, in effect until 11:00 p.m.

Storm Highlights

  • 11:34 a.m. National Weather Service said very large hail, wind gusts to 80 mph and a few tornadoes are all possible Thursday afternoon/evening
  • 3:38 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Texas until 11:00 p.m. CDT

USEFUL LINKS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar