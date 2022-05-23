LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from mid-afternoon Monday through early Tuesday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:

There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Large hail up to ping pong ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. A few storms many produce locally heavy rainfall which will produce some flooding.

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center) (Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

(Source: NWS/Storm Prediction Center)

Highlights:

TBA

KAMC Severe Weather Coverage:

*** We will provide live updates from the KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab when warranted. ***

KLBK Severe Weather Coverage:

*** We will provide live updates from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center when warranted. ***

Useful Links:

Additional Weather Resources:

Power Outages: