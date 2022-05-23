LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected from mid-afternoon Monday through early Tuesday morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
Today’s Severe Weather Outlook:
There is a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.
Large hail up to ping pong ball size and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are the primary threats. The tornado threat is low but not zero. A few storms many produce locally heavy rainfall which will produce some flooding.
Highlights:
