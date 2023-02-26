LUBBOCK, Texas — A dust storm hit the Hub City and South Plains Sunday evening. The Mesonet at Memphis measured a 114 mph wind gust. At the airport a gust of 76 mph, mild by comparison, was recorded at 6:04 p.m. (Memphis is about a two-hour drive northeast of Lubbock.)

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the NWS observation page for Lubbock showed winds at 47 mph with gusts at 66 and visibility at 0.13 miles. Also, just before 6:00 p.m., the Lubbock Power and Light outage map showed 977 homes or businesses without power.

Before the storm hit, a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service for areas to the east and northeast of Lubbock until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

“The straight-line winds associated with these storms will be tornado-like wind speeds, so it is important to take severe thunderstorm warnings as seriously as tornado warnings this afternoon and evening,” NWS said on Sunday afternoon.

“… Extremely damaging wind gusts up to 100 mph will be possible,” the NWS office in Lubbock also said.

A Blowing Dust Advisory was issued for portions of the South Plains through 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced visibility down to one-quarter of a mile was possible due to blowing dust. Sustained west winds 40 to 55 MPH, with gusts up to 75 MPH were expected.

Highlights:

8:19 p.m. NWS said: The threat for severe weather has moved east out of the Rolling Plains, but the High Wind Warning and Blowing Dust Warning remain in effect.

6:53 p.m. An LBK Alert said 96th Street and Slide Road is closed for a downed power line.

6:37 p.m. Mesonet at Memphis, Texas measured 114 mph wind gusts

6:11 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Childress TX, Memphis TX and Turkey TX until 7:15 PM CST.

6:04 p.m. The airport reported a wind gust of 76 mph

5:59 p.m. (aprox) power went out in parts of Lubbock — 977 homes or businesses on the outage map.

5:20 p.m. Amherst, Texas webcam shows near zero visibility (from NWS)

4:21 NWS cautions residents that wind gusts of 100 mph are possible with these storms.

3:32 p.m. A tornado watch was issued for parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 9 PM CST

Severe Weather Outlook:

